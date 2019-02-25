Diplomacy best way in Venezuelan crisis

THE EDITOR: It is often remarked that Venezuela is in the US backyard. Lest we forget, Venezuela is in our front yard, being only seven miles away at its shortest southern distance. There is therefore much to be gained and perhaps even more to be lost from the decisions made in respect of the continuing presidential impasse.

While there is no lack of passion and divergence of prevailing information as to what is happening on the ground, there is sufficient pertinent facts for TT citizens to be both proud and supportive of the measured position adopted by Caricom leaders. The facts thus far are:

1. Six million, two hundred thousand Venezuelans voted for President Nicolas Maduro in May 2018, with as many as 300 external observers declaring the election free and fair, including African, Caribbean, Latin American and international missions.

2. Weeks into the impasse, and with support from a disproportionate number of Western countries, Juan Guaido, self-declared interim president, has not been able to command the domestic forces, including the people of Venezuela, to oust Maduro.

3. There has yet to be an international legal opinion on Article 233 of the Venezuelan Constitution which is being relied upon to nullify Maduro’s presidency.

4. Venezuelan pollsters indicate a lack of popularity of both presidential “candidates,” Maduro and Guaido, with what appears to be no clear-cut majority consensus.

5. While Venezuelans are extremely polarised on the presidential issue, there is unifying agreement on the need to find solutions to the very deep social and economic bread-and-butter issues faced by well over 80 per cent of the population.

6. While internal corruption is very high on the mismanagement/governance index, US economic sanctions, and the more recently imposed oil embargo, which has been estimated to cost US$30 million a day in lost revenue, continue to contribute to the hardships of all Venezuelans over and above any compensation to be derived from humanitarian aid.

7. Unlike Grenada and Panama, any foreign military intervention in Venezuela is likely to plunge the country into civil war for some foreseeable future with an unparalleled loss of human life and exodus of citizens seeking refugee status.

Undoubtedly, the stakes are high with limited manoeuvrability for a good outcome. It is in such a context that diplomacy forms the refrain of all sovereign and civic-minded citizens.

JOSEPHINE B EMMANUEL via e-mail