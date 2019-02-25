Committee on sex registry

A committee will meet today publicly to debate a proposal to publicise the name of sex offenders.

The Senate Special Select Committee on the Sexual Offences (Amendment) Bill 2019 sits at 10.30 am at the ANR Robinson Meeting Room (East) in Tower D, Wrightson Road, Port of Spain. While the police already possess such a registry of offenders, the bill proposes the general public be able to view it online or at their local police station, although some senators have cautioned on this.

The committee is chaired by Clarence Rambharat, who otherwise is Agriculture Minister.