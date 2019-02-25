Bookman and imps – strange and frightening

THE bookman or Beelzebub, also known as the Prince of Darkness, is one of traditional Carnival’s most frightening and strange characters.

He comes under the category of Rulers or Gownmen, along with characters like Satan and Lucifer.

The bookman’s elaborate, cosquel costume includes a long, colourful, silky, embroidered gown; Tudor-style breeches; wings, horns and a grotesque mask with an evil smirk. The bookman has large, pointed ears. Like the midnight robber, he often wears a defining cape, which traditionally features biblical scenes. His hat features a large, smirking head mask that complements the one he wears.

The bookman slinks through the streets bowing and presenting himself in a grand, important way. Trumpets, saxophones, and bass drums herald him with a mix of traditional tunes.

Most importantly, the bookman carries an over-sized book and a pen so he can note all the souls owed to the devil. But he does not act alone in his evil mission: a variety of imps accompany bookman and other gownmen.

Every authentic gownman has his imps and beasts to enhance the gownman’s role and present a touch of Carnival theatre.

Imps, his creepy sidekicks, sport a hideous devil mask and horns. They are mischievous, frightening, sprites who are attached to beasts presumably so they don’t escape. They are sycophants, who serve the gownmen, and their mission (and fun) in Carnival is to find creative ways to assert their own individuality.

Imps have different roles and functions and their own social hierarchy. King imps can even wear crowns.

An imp known as the Agitania functions as an MC, and has the important role of keeper of the key to hell.

The imp that serves as the marker is a flagman who gives directions in the evil world. The axe man, bell man and scale man are named for the objects they carry.

Together, gownmen and imps entertain spectators with a glimpse into the underworld, a Carnival version of Dante’s Inferno.