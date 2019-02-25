4,000 mentally unstable patients in 2018

Terrence Deyalsingh

HEALTH Minister Terrence Deyalsingh has reported that more than 4,068 people were officially assessed to be mentally unstable last year and the majority of cases were for some form of depression or depression-related.

He was responding to a question in the House on Friday.

Chaguanas East MP Fazal Karim asked if the 4,068 figure represented an increase or decrease compared to the previous year but Deyalsingh said he can get the data for the previous years.

He also reported as at February 6, 2018, there were 18 people detained for assessment at the St Ann’s Psychiatric Hospital as a result of being referred by a court.

Barataria/San Juan MP Dr Fuad Khan asked if there was an ongoing process by the Health Ministry to destigmatise mental health issues. Deyalsingh said a process began on World Mental Health Day on October 10, 2018, and the ministry started a campaign – Paint the Town Green – which had clinical outcomes and outcomes for the decrease of stigmatisation.

He said the ministry is working with patients and families to start a long overdue process of decentralisation of mental health.

“Our current method of – and I use this term not pejoratively – warehousing people in St Ann’s for 20 and 30 years is a stain on this country’s health service and we ought not to have done that.”

Deyalsingh said under a new mental health policy the decentralisation of mental health has begun of “putting persons suffering from mental health as close to their communities and their families so they can be reabsorbed into their societies and their communities.” He said this was part one of decreasing stigma.

Deyalsingh spoke of the setting up of three acute in-patient psychiatric wards set up at the North Central, South-West and Tobago Regional Health Authorities to reduce stigma and better clinical outcomes. He also noted there are two extended care centres in Couva and Point Fortin, three child and adolescent outpatient clinics in Port of Spain, Pleasantville and Scarborough, 27 adult outpatient clinics all over TT, and three mental and wellness centres in Carenage, Port of Spain and Barataria.

Fyzabad MP Dr Lackram Bodoe asked if there was any collaboration between the Health Ministry and the National Security Ministry on training police officers to deal with mentally unstable people and Deyalsingh responded there is a collaboration.