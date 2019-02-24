YTC inmates graduate in life skills programme

Inmates celebrate graduating from the Caring for Ex-Offenders--Learning for life programme at Youth Training Centre, Arouca yesterday.

ONE day after two inmates at the Youth Training Centre (YTC) escaped and were recaptured, 11 of their fellow lads, as officials call them, graduated from an internal seven-month programme.

The youths ranged in ages from 16 to 19 and were part of the Caring for Ex-offenders, Learning for life programme. The programme taught them anger management, preparation for job interviews and conflict resolution. Two of the inmates gave their testimonies of what they learnt. The younger of the two, a 16-year-old, who legally can’t be identified, said the programme was amazing. He added that he learnt to deal with his anger and made up his mind to do better not just on his release from YTC but for the remainder of his time there.

“The best teacher is your last mistake. I am not making the same mistakes again,” he said addressing his fellow graduates. The teen added that they need to work hard on the outside to ensure they don’t return to YTC, or another institution. He said the programme taught him more about Jesus Christ and when he has thoughts of suicide he is better able to address his feelings through prayer, calling one of the teachers his mother, who showed him and the other graduates love and attention.

The programme was not well attended as two parents showed up, and most inmates were kept on lock-down as a result of the breach on Friday morning. The relatives were encouraged by Glenda Jennings-Smith, parliamentary secretary in the Ministry of National Security, to continue supporting their loved ones to keep them on the lawful path.

She also had advice for the inmates.

“Never give up on developing yourselves, continue learning and reading. Explore your interests and respect and obey your parents, authority figures and guardians. Let the positive things that you learnt in the programme define you and use what you learn to transform yourselves. Don’t get caught up in the live fast and die young syndrome. Focus and be on the right track and you will have life in abundance. I am here for you and you have hope,” Jennings-Smith told the graduates.

In her feature address, she congratulated the officers at the YTC under the leadership of Supt Elvin Scanterbury. She added that such programmes were fully supported by Government as they sought to ensure that no youth is left behind. She did not hold back her disappointment at the lack of parental support for those who graduated, going off script to admonish their absence while praising the attendance of the two parents there.

“The Government plays a role but parents, well-wishers and guardians must play their role as well,” she said.

Deputy Prisons Commissioner Mookish Pulliah invited the graduates to be role models in YTC when they leave. He encouraged them to return to YTC after they leave to help transform the lives of others by sharing what they learnt to live a life free of crime.