Wilson claims first ‘A’ standard at Nt’l Long Course

Zarek Wilson

ZAREK Wilson claimed a rare Carifta ‘A’ qualifying time at the National Age Group Long Course Swimming Championships at the National Aquatic Centre, Couva, Friday night, winning gold in the Boys 13-14 200m butterfly.

Wilson clocked two minutes, 17.26 seconds, ducking under the ‘A’ standard by 0.49 seconds, ahead of his national team-mate Nikoli Blackman. Blackman finished in 2:21.01, exactly five seconds ahead of the Carifta ‘B’ standard.

Carifta ‘A’ standards have been hard to come by over the course of the meet, and other recent long course competitions, with the majority of the top performers managing only to duck under Carifta ‘B’ standards, which would nevertheless afford them a place on the team. As a result, ‘C’ times are likely to be considered in several athletes making the team for the Carifta

Between Thursday and last night’s session Wilson, Amelia Rajack, Nikoli Blackman, Joy Blackett and Jada Chatoor and Amari Ash all secured wins in their races and all ducking under the respective ‘B’ standards for Carifta qualification.

Blackman narrowly made the Carifta ‘B’ time when he won the Boys 13-14 100m freestyle, clocking 56.52 seconds, ahead of Josiah Changar (57.17) and Aaron Stuart (57.43), the latter two of whom made the ‘C’ standard.

In the Boys 13-14 50m backstroke final, Wilson took another gold and sealed a ‘B’ qualifying time in 29.29 seconds, ahead of Kadon Williams, Peter Trepte and Blackman, all of whom also sealed the ‘C’ standard.

Meanwhile, Anthony, representing Marlins, made the ‘B’ mark in the Girls 13-14 100m breaststroke in 1:21.08, while Naomi Walters and Arielle Dickson, her nearest challengers, made the ‘C’ mark.

Among the others to claim the Carifta ‘B’ times between Thursday and last night were: Rajack (1:04.12) in the Girls 11-12 100m freestyle final; Blackett (1:35.75) in the Girls 11-12 100m breaststroke final; and, Ash (37.15) in the Girls 11-12 50m breaststroke preliminary, a race in which Rajack (39.52) also picked up a ‘C’ standard.