WI revenge sweet

THE EDITOR: I call it sweet revenge for the West Indies after losing the first ODI against England. Let us not forget, although we may have lost the first ODI, our team did give an excellent account of themselves giving England 360 to chase and they did so in 48-odd overs.

Well the boys came out to set the records strait showing that they can compete against the best and be triumphant. It will be to the benefit of all to remember that England is ranked No 1 by the ICC in ODIs while West Indies is at No 9 this is out of a total of fifteen teams.

Let me congratulate the entire team for a job well done, yet special mention of Shimron Hetmyer's splendid batting performance (104) supported by Gayle, Hope and Bravo. But what put the icing on the cake was Cottrell taking five wickets for 46 runs well supported by Holder's three for 53.

In conclusion, let me send a small warning to the fellas, there are still three ODIs to be played, the series is still up for the taking. Please do not "slack your riding," continue what made that second win possible, practice, dedication, commitment and teamwork. England will be thirsty to win the series and we must be also. I stay committed to the West Indies team. We will rise to the top again.

Arnold Gopeesingh, San Juan