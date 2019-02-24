N Touch
Sunday 24 February 2019
follow us
Letters to the Editor

WI revenge sweet

THE EDITOR: I call it sweet revenge for the West Indies after losing the first ODI against England. Let us not forget, although we may have lost the first ODI, our team did give an excellent account of themselves giving England 360 to chase and they did so in 48-odd overs.

Well the boys came out to set the records strait showing that they can compete against the best and be triumphant. It will be to the benefit of all to remember that England is ranked No 1 by the ICC in ODIs while West Indies is at No 9 this is out of a total of fifteen teams.

Let me congratulate the entire team for a job well done, yet special mention of Shimron Hetmyer's splendid batting performance (104) supported by Gayle, Hope and Bravo. But what put the icing on the cake was Cottrell taking five wickets for 46 runs well supported by Holder's three for 53.

In conclusion, let me send a small warning to the fellas, there are still three ODIs to be played, the series is still up for the taking. Please do not "slack your riding," continue what made that second win possible, practice, dedication, commitment and teamwork. England will be thirsty to win the series and we must be also. I stay committed to the West Indies team. We will rise to the top again.

Arnold Gopeesingh, San Juan

Today's Most Popular
Today's Most Popular
Comments

Reply to "WI revenge sweet"

Letters to the Editor

Boost Immigration Dept

THE EDITOR: Having spent 35 years within the Ministry of National Security, its development and…

Is TSTT CEO worth it?

THE EDITOR: The issue of the $180,000 monthly compensation package to the CEO of TSTT…

Leave Gary alone

THE EDITOR: The big problem with want-to-be-political leaders like Kirk Waithe of Fixin’ TT is…

He can't speak for Education

THE EDITOR: I think Agriculture Minister Clarence Rambharat overstepped his boundary by making pronouncements on…

Same withex-PM?

THE EDITOR: I see that Minister of National Security Stuart Young has accused the UNC…