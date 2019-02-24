Waterloo earn final playoff spot

Divas’ Sarah Charles is bowled while Phonix’s wicket keeper Reniece Boyce reacts, during the Women’s Cricket League between Phoenix (yellow) and Cricket Divas, at the Avidesh Samaroo Ground, Endeavour, Changuanas, yesterday.

WATERLOO All Stars sealed a place in the playoffs with an emphatic seven-wicket victory in the final preliminary round of the TT Women’s Cricket Association Championship Division T20 competition, on Wednesday.

Waterloo defeated Brickfield Warriors by seven wickets at the Exchange Recreation Ground in Couva. Brickfield were dismissed for 87 in 16.4 overs with Sharda Hanooman cracking 17. Makeni Thomas (2/7), Vidya Bhola (2/22), and Amanda Rampaul (2/28) were all among the wickets for Waterloo. In reply, Waterloo eased to 88/3 in only 12 overs with Lucy Bhola leading the way with 26 not out and Lera Jennings scoring 20 not out. Rian Ramarack was the top bowler for Brickfield taking 2/13.

With the win Waterloo jumped ahead of JFK in the standings and earned the final playoff spot in the championship divsion. The playoffs will begin on March 13. The preliminary stage of the premiership division is still in progress.

CHAMPIONSHIP DIVISION

Summarised Scores

Achievers WCC 113/7 (19 overs) (Shanta Roopchan 23 not out, Tiffany Asson 23; Pauline Dufeal 3/23) vs Cricket Lovers 94 (18.2 overs) (Jovanka Simon 34, Nicole George 24; Hema Mahabir 3/19, Shanta Roopchan 2/0) Achievers Women CC defeated Cricket Lovers by 19 runs

Brickfield Warriors 87 (16.4 overs) (Sharda Hanooman 17; Makeni Thomas 2/7, Vidya Bhola 2/22, Amanda Rampaul 2/28) vs Waterloo All Stars 88/3 (12 overs) (Lucy Bhola 26 not out, Lera Jennings 20 not out; Rian Ramarack 2/13) Waterloo All Stars defeated Brickfield Warriors by seven wickets

UWI Lionesses 141/4 (18 overs) (Tammika Ramsumair 52, Risa Bhagwandeen 24, Aaliyah Williams 21 not out) vs JFK 64/9 (18 overs) (Kareena Persad 18; Aaliyah Williams 3/22, Victoria Madoo 2/18) UWI Lionesses defeated JFK by 77 runs

Remaining Matches

Eliminator One (March 13)

Cricket Lovers (Home Team) vs Waterloo All Stars, Venue TBA

Eliminator Two (March 20)

UWI Lionesses (Home Team) vs Winner Eliminator One, UWI SPEC

Final (March 27)

Achievers WCC vs Winner Eliminator Two, Venue TBA

PREMIERSHIP DIVISION

Summarised Scores

Phoenix WCC 159/7 (20 overs) (Felicia Walters 36, Britney Cooper 34, Shenelle Lord 33; Sharika Sinanan 2/36, Tasneem Juman 2/39) vs Cricket Divas 46 (13.1 overs) (Stacey Bolah 11; Leandra Ramdeen 4/9, Shenelle Lord 4/9, Renelle Dookie 2/18) Phoenix Women CC defeated Cricket Divas by 113 runs

Technocrats 87/8 (20 overs) (M Jodhan 30 not out; Nadia Mohammed 4/16, Shanmatee Nowrang 3/17) vs Players Sports 47 (Shania Abdool 10; Akeira Peters 3/15, Amanda Samaroo 2/3) Technocrats defeated Players Sports by 40 runs.