Venezuelan kills Venezuelan in Cunupia

File photo

CENTRAL Division Police are on the lookout for a Venezuelan national who reportedly stabbed his roommate to death early yesterday morning.

Police said at around 7.30 am, Jose Herminez, 33, was at his Moore Trace, Ajodha Road, Cunupia apartment when he and another Venezuelan man got into an argument.

The man got a knife from the kitchen and stabbed Herminez several times and ran out of the apartment.

Other Venezuelans who shared the apartment with the men, called for an ambulance.

Members of the Emergency Medical Services went to the apartment but Herminez was unresponsive.

Homicide investigators were called in and a district medical officer declared Herminez dead at the scene.