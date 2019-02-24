Unidentified woman killed trying to cross highway

Officers of the Piarco Police Station are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a woman as she tried to cross the east-bound lane of the Churchill Roosevelt Highway this morning.

Police said the woman, who is of East Indian descent, tried crossing the road near the Piarco intersection at around 12.30 am, when she was knocked down by a car.

She was taken to the Arima hospital where she was declared dead.

Senior officers from the Northern Division and the Traffic and Highway Patrol branch went to the scene.

Police said the driver, a 26-year-old man, was assisting with the investigation but is not in police custody.

More as this becomes available.