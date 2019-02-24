Three arrested, cocaine seized in St Helena

20 kilograms of cocaine seized from two vehicles in St Helena on Saturday by members of the Northern Division Task Force.

THREE people were arrested, and approximately $8 million worth of cocaine seized when Northern Division police intercepted two cars during an anti-crime exercise in St Helena on Saturday.

Police said officers of the Northern Division Task Force were on patrol when they received information that two cars were being used to transport drugs.

They intercepted a white Mitsubishi Sportero and a black Nissan B13 and found two suitcases containing 23 packets of cocaine, weighing 20 kilograms. Two men from Piarco and one man from Gasparillo were all arrested.

The exercise was led by Sgt Pitt and officers of the Northern Division Task Force. Investigations are continuing.