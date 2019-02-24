Self Help Commission, CEO sued

A National Commission for Self Help employee has filed a claim in the High Court against the commission and its chief executive officer (CEO) for “infliction of mental suffering by unwarranted disciplinary proceedings.”

The application first came before Justice Vasheist Kokaram on February 15, at the Hall of Justice, Port of Spain where an undertaking was given not to hold a disciplinary hearing until the next court date.

The purpose of the application is to prevent the commission from holding a disciplinary hearing against the employee until the claim is decided by the court.

On February 20, the undertaking in relation to the disciplinary hearing was continued and an undertaking was given by the CEO not to contact the employee personally until the determination of the substantive claim.

The defendants were ordered to file and serve written submissions on or before February 27.

While the claimant was ordered to file and serve written submissions in reply on or before March 8, as a decision is expected to be delivered on this day.

The commission is represented by attorneys Jean-Louis Kelly and Dante Selman-Carrington while the employee was represented by the firm of Hove and Associates.