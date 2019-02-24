Sekon Stagoes Brave Soca music to educate and entertain

Sekon Sta in command during his concert Sekon Sunday last month. Photo courtesy Dougla Matrix Entertainment

Soca artiste Nesta Boxill is not here just to entertain, but to educate them as well.

Boxhill, also known as Sekon Sta, said this type of educational entertainment separated those who grew up under banner of the junior soca monarch competition and those who were mentored by “the older guards.” For example, he said, he grew up in the calypso tents listening to and learning from calypsonians including his father, Dennis "Merchant" Franklyn.

He said he and others like Erphaan Alves, who he said was mentored by Christopher “Tambu” Herbert, and Nailah Blackman who had a legacy of Blackman artistes behind her, are dedicated to culture.

He said the trio’s 2019 song Brave is about the jab molassie. He said the former slave masters saw the slaves as nothing, as dirt, so they took the molasses, rubbed it on their skin and made a mockery of the masters’ opinions. “If you see us as devils we shall be devils, and the best devils we can be. That is what Brave is about. It’s over 100 years of history we put into the music and teach to the people...

“We come from a time of edu-tainment. Not only do you entertain but educate as well, so we ensure the messages we have is generally 80 per cent positivity, of enlightenment, of teaching. Our jobs as calypsonians is to be either the voice of the people or the voice people need to hear, so that is what we do.”

That, he said, is one aspect of Generation BRAVE. Within the genre of soca, he said it is his, Nailah’s and Erphaan’s mission to build on the foundation the previous generation gave them and take soca to the next level. He added that he intends to maintain great relationships with his peers including Preedy, Voice and Nessa Preppy, to push the artform further.

However, he stressed that Generation BRAVE is not just about soca, that any youth can be included with their individual mission. “It’s a generation of young people who believe they can make a positive change. When we say ‘brave’ we mean bold, revolutionary artists of the vibesy era... We’re talking about anybody who sees the status quo and says it can be done better, it will be done better and I shall make it happen.”

He added that anyone who commits acts that hurt others is not part of that generation. Instead, he called them “generation fool.”

Boxhill admits he drifts away from his edu-tainment style occasionally, and he did so with the song Boom. He said the song has “no depth to it” but it tells a story and “had a vibe.”

Asked if he intends to delve further into "depth-less" soca to the “jump and wave” category, Boxhill said it is not his intention, but not because he does not appreciate that type of soca. He said it is indigenous to TT and people should not disconnect from it because people outside of the region do not accept it as popular music.

“Not every day is serious. You have to make time to be light and jovial. I have not found the time to be light and jovial, but that kind of music speaks to people. There is a reason why there’s an Iwer George, because he speaks to people, and there’s a reason why there’s a Sekon Sta and Erphaan Alves and Nailah because we speak to people on different aspects, and all are necessary for the entirety of soca music.”

He said what he does with his music is give his story and heart to people. He expressed his appreciation for being “chosen by the people” to be the voice of the voiceless. “I am here to upset the status quo.”