San Francique water down to once a week

Public Utilities Minister Robert Le Hunte

PUBLIC Utilities Minister Robert Le Hunte says a community in San Francique has their water supply reduced from twice a week to once a week due to current drought conditions.

He was responding to an urgent question in the House on Friday about complaints from residents of Maria David Trace, San Francique, they had not received any pipe-borne water for 14 consecutive days and when the situation will be rectified.

Le Hunte said the supply of water for that area comes from the Caroni Water Treatment Plant and historically received water on a schedule of twice a week – Thursdays and Fridays.

"Based on the present environment which we have been advertising a lot with regard to the drought situation the (WASA) Water Resources Agency has advised that we should cut back supply coming out from Caroni from 70 million gallons of water a day down to 55 million gallons, a 15 million gallon reduction."

He said as a result of the reduction of water the schedule in that area has changed from twice a week to one day a week. Le Hunte said his records show the last supply to the area was on Monday, February 11 and based on the change in times the area will now receive water every Monday.

"Mindful of that situation and the need to improve water in that general area we have invested in a new booster station at Savonetta."

Pointe-a-Pierre MP David Lee asked when the area will return to a two-day schedule. Le Hunte said recognising one day a week is not sufficient the ministry was also making improvements at the Teak Village booster station and at new South Oropouche booster station.

"We are expecting that by June we should be able to move the water supply when everything normalises up from the present two days a week to four days a week."

He said this area and other surrounding areas, including Fyzabad, Siparia and Syne Village, for the first time will start to receive water four days a week.

Le Hunte also said a truck borne supply will be available and intend to increase the number of contractors.