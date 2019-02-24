Licks with bamboo leaves man hospitalised

A SIPARIA labourer, who during a fight on Tuesday beat a 56-year-old man with a piece of bamboo, will appear before a magistrate tomorrow morning.

The injured man Peter "Kong" Felix is at the intensive care unit of the San Fernando General Hospital in a critical condition.

The 33-year-old suspect reported that shortly before 9 pm last week Tuesday, Felix, holding a cutlass, confronted him at Quinam Road in Siparia where an argument ensued over a woman. The suspect alleged Felix threatened to chop him, and both began to fight. The suspect telephoned police about the fight. But before police arrived, the fight restarted. He picked up a piece of bamboo and hit the elder man several times, knocking Felix unconscious.

Police, among them PCs Persad and Joseph and WPC Nelson, who had responded to the initial report of a fight found Felix on the ground smeared with blood.

Sgt Jaggernath spearheaded investigations together with Cpl Ramlal of the Siparia CID and police arrested the suspect.

PC Phillips charged him with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

Both suspect and victim live in Siparia.