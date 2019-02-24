Leave Gary alone

THE EDITOR: The big problem with want-to-be-political leaders like Kirk Waithe of Fixin’ TT is that while they are out of office, they have all the answers. Once they get into the driver’s seat, they take us on a journey to nowhere.

Mr Waithe must be informed that the Police Service is indeed an arm of the military. He must get real; gone are the days (the 1950s) when policemen walked around looking like boy scouts, armed with a whistle and a baton. In those days officers alone, sometimes, walked with a revolver.

We live in times of evolving crimes and clear and present dangers, like terrorists activity. Yes! Terrorism came to Trinidad in July 1990. Since then criminals of TT have stepped up to carrying sophisticated automatic weapons.

Commissioner of Police Gary Griffith must be applauded. He has bravely stepped into the fray and had his officers meet fire with fire. And rightly so, he won’t be effective if his men approach bandits looking like boy scouts.

Criticism of the aggressive camouflage outfits worn by Griffith and his men is a non-issue. What is important is that the Police Service is doing its job, they have conformed to the times in which we live.

On the other issue of “the media glorifying gangsters,” Commissioner Griffith is on point. Gangsters are not soca stars and sporting heroes. You make them famous when you highlight them, without mentioning their evil deeds.

RLS John

,

Diego Martin