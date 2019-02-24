Laventille man arrested for weed and ammo

A 28-year-old Laventille man is in police custody after he was arrested during an exercise near his home Saturday morning.

Police said the exercise which was conducted by the Inter Agency Task Force (IATF) in Block 22, Laventille, led to the arrest of the man for the possession of marijuana and a pistol magazine containing .9 mm ammunition.

The man who was described as a "priority offender" by the police is expected to appear before a Port of Spain magistrate tomorrow.

In an unrelated incident in the Eastern Division, more than 60 members of the Sangre Grande Police Station, Sangre Grande Criminal Investigations Department, K9 Unit and the IATF, conducted a series of exercises in Damarie Hill and Northeastern Settlement in Sangre Grande.

The exercise was conducted between 6 am to 10 am today and resulted in the arrest of a 29-year-old man for the possession of marijuana.

Police said this exercise was an attempt to root out gangs and other criminals after two men were shot hours apart in Sangre Grande and also to reassure citizens that law and order will be maintained.