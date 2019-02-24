Guyanese charged with killing doubles vendor ‘Pie’
THE 20-year-old Guyanese man who police arrested at the airport last week when he tried boarding a flight, has been charged with murdering Chaguanas doubles vendor Dhroop "Pie" Jagessar.
Police from the Homicide Bureau Region III, however, released the 52-year-old Guyanese woman who was held with the suspect. She is a close relative of Jagessar who was chopped to death last Monday at Susheela Drive, Chase Village in Chaguanas.
At about 2 am on Tuesday, security personnel at the Piarco airport arrested them while trying to get on a plane to Guyana. Police learnt that hours earlier, between 8 pm and 10 pm, Jagessar was chopped and killed.
A few days ago, legal officer PC Kyrn Lewis from the bureau, submitted a file to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions. On Friday evening Deputy DPP Joan Honore-Paul advised police to charge the man and release the woman.
The suspect is expected to appear in the Chaguanas Magistrates’ Court tomorrow.
Reply to "Guyanese charged with killing doubles vendor ‘Pie’"