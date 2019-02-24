Equality and equity must work in tandem Weekes tells UWI students in Barbados

President Paula-Mae Weekes poses for a photo with staff and students of the UWI, Cave Hill campus' Law Faculty after addressing them in Barbados on February 18. PHOTO BY XAVIER SYLVESTER

XAVIER SYLVESTER

PRESIDENT Paula-Mae Weekes is advocating for young girls to be encouraged and given the opportunities to participate more in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics education, more representation for women on the forefront of political life, and more assessment into the impact of domestic relationships on children as a means of reducing domestic violence.

She says attention must also be paid to the discrimination men endure, particularly in custody cases, and the stigmas surrounding conventional masculinity. Equality and equity, she says, must work in tandem.

Weekes was addressing students of the University of the West Indies, Cave Hill campus on the topic Balancing the Equation: Breaking barriers, Building bridges. The educational forum was hosted by the TT Students' Association on February 18.

Weekes presentation focused on various aspects of sex and gender discrimination, and was accentuated with the United Nations’ 10th Sustainable Development Goal, Reducing Inequalities. Her impassioned speech targeted the social, economic and political sectors in which women are undermined.

Specially invited guests in attendance included deputy campus principal Prof Clive Landis who brought greetings on behalf of principal and pro-vice chancellor Prof Eudine Barriteau, dean of the Law Faculty Dr David Berry and deputy dean Westmin James.

When asked about how the forum impacted students, president of the association, Tristan Alexander, said: “It rises all of us to a call of action. It reminds us that fora like these are merely the first step, and that we are the ones that need to make the change in our homes and communities.”