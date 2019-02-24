Carenage fisherman gunned down

File photo

POLICE are investigating the murder of a Carenage fisherman after he was shot to death while standing on a jetty at Alcan Bay on Saturday night.

Newsday understands Cassius Clay Williams, 47, was standing near the boat he lived on at around 9.30 pm when someone called out to him from behind.

As he turned around, he was shot several times.

Other fishermen heard the gunfire and called the police.

Members of the Carenage police station and the Homicide Bureau of Investigations Region 1 went to the scene, where a district medical officer declared Williams dead.

No motive has been established for Williams' murder and no one has been arrested as yet.