Sunday 24 February 2019
Letters to the Editor

Boost Immigration Dept

THE EDITOR: Having spent 35 years within the Ministry of National Security, its development and progress will always be very close to my heart. My major concern is the agencies which comprise the ministry are being underutilised. Focus has always being on the front-liners in the fight against crime, the police and the Defence Force. We need to utilise other arms of the Ministry of National Security like the Prison Service and the Immigration Department, especially in the area of intelligence gathering.

There are continuous cries that our borders are open and there is need for proper surveillance, our answers are more boat patrols by the Coast Guard. But our main focus ought to be movement of people which is the duty of the Immigration Department. These officers are trained in identifying fraudulent travel documents, interviewing and documenting information and keen observation of frequent travellers.

We must be reminded that boats do not bring in contraband it is the people. So let us put more emphasis on our immigration policies, that is the movement of people, in the fight against crime.

Athelston Clinton, Arima

