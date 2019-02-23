Two shot in Grande hours apart

A Sangre Grande man is in critical condition at the Mt Hope Hospital after he was shot in the head near his home on Thursday night.

Police said Osi Clarke, 31, was shot several times after an argument with his girlfriend at a house on Damarie Hill, Sangre Grande.

Hours later, at around 8 am yesterday, another Sangre Grande man was found dead after his 15-year-old son followed a trail of blood nearly 100 feet from his home.

Police said Arthur Charles, 35, of Cuanapo Road, Coalmine, Sangre Grande, was at home when he was shot several times in the upper back.

Charles’ son heard gunfire and on checking saw his father bleeding.

Charles was taken to the Sangre Grande Hospital, where he died.