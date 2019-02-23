SRP: 'I planned to resign long before'
KINNESHA GEORGE-HARRY
TOBAGO-BASED Special Reserve Police (SRP) constable Avril Alleyne has denied claims made by the police service (TTPS).
On Thursday, the police issued a press release saying Alleyne had been summoned to a meeting with Commissioner of Police Gary Griffith to discuss her conduct after claims of racial slurs, and that she had since resigned with immediate effect on February 11.
This comes on the heels of comments made over the loss of a business place in Tobago, which a Tobago-based reporter shared on her Facebook page on February 7. It is alleged that Alleyne responded to the post via social media, and her response was deemed racially offensive.
It has since been removed.
Speaking with Newsday Tobago on Friday, Alleyne, who was last attached to the Tobago Division, denied the information contained in the press release, saying her resignation was pending a long time ago.
She said the last time I worked in Scarborough Police Station and received a salary from the police service was in November 2017.
"So I never saw the commissioner pertaining to any, as they say, racist comments that I posted on Facebook. That never happened. He never called me.
She said her conscience was clear, but she was upset because: "They said the commissioner had to warn me.
"He never warned me, he never called my phone, I never saw him. For them to say that I resigned because of a statement, that is not true."
She said she had no regrets "because my statement was not intended to be racist to anyone. I quoted an old cliché. It is a saying that you would hear anywhere, all over the place.”
President of the Police Social and Welfare Association Insp Michael Seales could not be reached for comment as all calls to his cellphone went unanswered.
