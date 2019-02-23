Severe fines coming for wrong parking in disabled spots

TRANSPORT Minister Rohan Sinanan said a policy is to be implemented to have guaranteed disabled parking at all public places and severe fines for those caught parking on these spots without disabled parking access.

He was responding to a question in the House yesterday about the process for obtaining a disability parking permit.

Sinanan responded that currently there is no legal framework for disabled parking in TT.

He said the legal service unit of the Works and Transport Ministry has completed a draft policy for the establishment of a legislative framework for disabled parking in TT.

He reported the policy will be referred to Cabinet next week for ratification and will seek to amend the current Motor Vehicle and Road Traffic regulation. Sinanan said the ministry intended to finalise and implement the regulations in 2019.

Barataria/San Juan MP Dr Fuad Khan asked if the policy will include disabled parking close to banks where there are no parking areas.

Sinanan replied: “It will be a comprehensive policy to ensure that parking for disabled persons will be guaranteed at all public places and there will be fines, severe fines, for anybody who does not have a disabled park who have been found to be parking in those parking spots.

Those will be reserved for people who have disabled parking access.”