Same withex-PM?

THE EDITOR: I see that Minister of National Security Stuart Young has accused the UNC of using gang leaders in its campaign for the upcoming general election.

I am wondering if former PNM prime minister Patrick Manning could be accused of the same thing as he hosted gang leaders to breakfast at the Holiday Inn. I know Young is a young man so I am sure his memory is still intact.

One of the problems I have with politicians is that they are like geese and wake up to a new world every day.

GORDON DALLA COSTA via e-mail