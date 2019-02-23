MIC Tigers close league with ninth straight win

CRYSTAL Jones and Aaliyah Modeste, two players instrumental in MIC Tigers’ recent capture of the Courts All Sectors Netball League Alternative Division league title, once again combined to score the entire team’s total in their 30-18 win over Police Youth Club (PYC), Thursday.

Jones bagged 21 goals in 39 attempts, while Modeste scored her nine goals in 14 tries, in a match MIC controlled from start to finish against one of the tougher teams in the division.

The win saw Tigers, who placed runners-up to Fire last season, close their 2019 league account in the ten-team division with a perfect record of nine wins.

Because of the number of teams in the division, the Alternative Division played just one round of matches, unlike the three other divisions: Premiership, Championship and Retro, which are currently in their second round of league matches.

Tigers’ latest win and the preceding two matches Thursday brought an end to the Alternative Division with Bermudez finishing in second spot after sevens wins and two losses. PYC, following six wins, one draw and two losses, ended in third place.

In the day’s first match, TT Post closed a season of highs and lows with a 29-21 win over Las Lomas with a good effort from goal-shoot Victoria Jules, who led with 22 goals in 34 attempts.

Meanwhile, USC, which also experienced a turbulent campaign with mixed results, scored a comfortable 31-18 win against Jabloteh to close on a high.

USC produced the highest scorer on the day, goal-attack Michelle Williams, who bagged 25 goals from 37 attempts. Gellana Grant scored 5/10.

Thursday’s action brought a halt to netball action for the Carnival period.

However, teams in the Alternative Division will be the first to return to action when the ASNL resumes on March 7, with the start of the divisional knock-out competition.

The first round of matches will see teams placed against each other in accordance with their final standings in the Alternative Division league competition.

Thursday’s Results

Alternative Division

TT Post 29 vs Las Lomas 21

USC 31 vs Jabloteh 18

MIC 30 vs PYC 18