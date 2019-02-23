Man arrested for cocaine at market
Port of Spain city police assigned to the Central Market last night arrested a 62-year-old man for the possession of cocaine.
Police said at about 7 pm, Cpls John and McShine along with PCs Thomas and Hewitt were on patrol in the market when they stopped and searched the man.
They found 10.85 grammes of cocaine and arrested him.
He was charged by PC Thomas with drug trafficking and is expected to appear before a Port of Spain magistrate on Monday.
Police said they intended to intensify patrols and searches in and around the market to disrupt the illegal drug and alcohol trade, especially over the Carnival season.
