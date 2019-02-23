Man 70, granted bail on sex charges

A-70-YEAR-OLD man who appeared on Monday in the San Fernando Magistrates’ Court on two sex charges involving a 12-year-old girl was Tuesday granted $100,000 bail on both charges.

Peter Roy Scott, of Harmony Hall, Marabella, was remanded in custody by magistrate Alicia Chankar to reappear Wednesday after a criminal record check was done based on his fingerprints.

Police prosecutor Cleyon Seedan told Chankar that Scott has no previous convictions or pending cases.

The charges against the former welding instructor alleged that on July 3, 2018, he sexually penetrated the girl, who was 12 years old, using his finger. The other charge is that he sexually touched the girl’s breast.

Both incidents are alleged to have happened at Bamboo Village, La Romaine. Scott is to reappear on March 19.