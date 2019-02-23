Look Loy v TTFA ruling expected March 20

JUSTICE Ronnie Boodoosingh is prepared to rule on TT Super League president Keith Look Loy’s lawsuit against the TT Football Association (TTFA) over transparency in the construction of its US$2.5 million “Home for Football” by next month, if the parties do not settle the issue themselves by then.

Boodoosingh said he can give a decision on March 20, but expressed hope that the parties can sort out the issue themselves.

Look Loy was granted permission to pursue his judicial review claim against the TTFA over the failure of its senior officials to disclose details related to the project in Balmain, Couva, to him and other directors.

In the claim, Look Loy has alleged he is entitled to the information which includes financial records and details on the contractors and project manager hired for the project.

He also sought a declaration that TTFA president David John-Williams and general secretary Justin Latapy-George acted irrationally and unreasonably in repeatedly failing to disclose the information.

In an affidavit, Look Loy claimed he had made several requests of both men since December, 2017, all of which were ignored.

“My requests for inspection of the documents have not been made whimsically to the TTFA in any way. My requests have been ongoing for at least eight months and are of utmost importance to ensure transparency in the interest of the public,” Look Loy said.

In a supplemental affidavit, Look Loy said he was offered an opportunity to see the requested documents after he filed the lawsuit. However, the day before he was expected to do so, he was told he had to sign a non-disclosure agreement first. He refused.

Look Loy is represented by Matthew Gayle, Dr Emir Crowne and Sheriza Khan of New City Chambers.

The “Home for Football” project is expected to include a 72-room hotel, training pitches, an entertainment centre and administrative offices for the association.

The sod was turned in September, 2017, with construction starting in February. The project was sponsored by Fifa and is being constructed on a little over seven hectares of land donated by the Government.

The project is already at an advanced stage and was toured by Fifa representative Veron Mosengo-Omba and Sports Minister Shamfa Cudjoe in August last year.