I accept what the master has given me Cro Cro on being left out of Fiesta

Weston “Cro Cro” Rawlins.

WESTON “Cro Cro” Rawlins will not be at this year’s Calypso Fiesta at Skinner Park, San Fernando today.

In a phone interview with Newsday, asked how he felt about not being a part of the Calypso Monarch semifinals, Cro Cro said, “I just accept what the master has given to me. I don’t fly in God’s face.”

He was the subject of media headlines when he indulged in an obscene outburst against another driver last month, which it was recorded. The exchange became the subject of a song he wrote, called Recurring Decimal.

Asked how he felt about people’s perception of the song, Cro Cro said, “I feel how I want to feel. I did my song. If it was libellous, it would have put me in trouble. If it was slanderous, it would have put me in trouble. “I don’t really care about nobody. I care about God and me and I do things right.”

The song has the n-word in it. When asked if he felt its use had affected his chances, Cro Cro said, “I did not use the n-word. I was quoting. Who feel I use the n-word, that is a matter for them too. I don’t want to wind down my glass again.

“Who use the n-word? They on my case, they not on (the other driver’s) case. He did not even want to come forward.”

Cro Cro said he has probably made the calypso finals and the semi-finals “so much, probably more than anybody else in the calypso fraternity” so he was “cool.”

As for whether he did not make it to the semifinals because of the song, Cro Cro said he did not know.

But he was sure he would be there again.

“I still making heads turn,” he added.