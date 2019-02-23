Hurricanes remain on top against Red Force

DESPITE a fighting half century from TT Red Force all-rounder Imran Khan, the Leeward Islands Hurricanes remained in the driver's seat at the end of day two in the eighth round match at Warner Park in St Kitts, yesterday.

After resuming the day on 296 for five in the first innings the Hurricanes were dismissed for 365 with Terrance Ward scoring 83, Jahmar Hamilton cracking 68, Devon Thomas lashing 67 and Rahkeem Cornwall slamming 62. Spinners Khary Pierre and Yannic Cariah were the best bowlers for the Red Force, grabbing 4/110 and 3/25 respectively.

In reply, the Red Force were in a fairly comfortable position on 80/1 but lost four wickets for 45 runs and were reduced to 125/5. Jeremy Solozano (42), Lendl Simmons (20), Denesh Ramdin (14) and Yannic Cariah (18) were the wickets to fall in quick succession. An unbeaten 51 off 95 deliveries from Khan helped steer Red Force to a respectable 222/7 at stumps, but the Red Force still trail the Hurricanes by 143 runs. Khan, who struck six fours, was supported by an aggressive 36 from Odean Smith who slammed four sixes in his 27-ball cameo. West Indies fast bowler Alzarri Joseph was the top bowler for Hurricanes taking 3/55.

Day three bowls off at 10 am, today.

SUMMARISED SCORES

Leeward Islands Hurricanes 365 (Terrance Ward 83, Jahmar Hamilton 68, Devon Thomas 67, Rahkeem Cornwall 62; Yannic Cariah 3/25, Khary Pierre 4/110, Daniel St Clair 2/32) vs TT Red Force 222/7 (Imran Khan 51 not out, Jeremy Solozano 42; Alzarri Joseph 3/55)