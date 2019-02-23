El Dorado East takes Under-15 opener East Zone Secondary Schools Basketball League

Hillview’s Zeke John,left, makes a fast break against San Juan Secondary,on Thursday, at the Maloney Indoor Complex, Maloney. Hillview won 52-16.

LAST season’s Under-15 MVP Jelani Blackett scored a match-high 20 points, leading El Dorado East to a comfortable 43-19 victory over Holy Cross College in both team’s opening Under-15 fixture of the East Zone Secondary Schools Basketball League in Maloney, yesterday.

After both teams started their season debut with caution, it took a quick second quarter surge to get El Dorado East’s ball rolling.

They never relinquished the lead. They took complete control by the third, through Blackett’s efforts and that of Jadon Roberts, both of whom were named MVPs for their efforts following the match.

Blackett was also named an MVP when El Dorado East’s Under-20 outfit won their season-opener 37-29 against St George’s College earlier this week.

Holy Cross, led by last season’s most improved player Luke Waldron, endured a slow start but will be eager to rebound in their next fixture in two weeks’ time.

There was one other fixture carded for yesterday – Mount Hope Secondary versus El Dorado West in the Under-15 division. The match, however,was postponed.

On Thursday, Hillview recovered from their opening-day loss to Tunapuna Secondary, by trouncing San Juan North 52-16, while the Girls’ Under-20 division commenced with Manzanilla Secondary scraping past Bishop Anstey 19-18.

Alysa Connelly, later adjudged the Manzanilla’s MVP, incredibly scored all 19 points.

Meanwhile, in other results from matches played earlier this week, Five Rivers Secondary got past Arima Central 46-8, while Holy Cross College edged Trinity College East 49-48.