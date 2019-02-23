Central Sports, P’Gen eye round two victories

CENTRAL Sports and PowerGen will try to maintain their winning form when round two of the TT Cricket Board National League premiership one two-day tournament resumes from 10 am, today.

Central Sports and PowerGen were the only two teams to earn outright wins in the opening round. Spin twins Ancil Bhagan and Kavesh Kantasingh were the stars for PowerGen against powerhouse team Queen’s Park One. Bhagan ended with a match haul of 11 wickets and Kantasingh took eight wickets in the contest to help PowerGen to a six-wicket victory in the low-scoring contest.

PowerGen will play Merry Boys in round two at the Diego Martin Sporting Complex. Merry Boys played to a draw against Clarke Road in round one.

A solid team performance propelled Central Sports to a comfortable ten-wicket win over El Socorro Youth Movement (EYM) in round one. Today and tomorrow, Central Sports will face Queen’s Park One at the Queen’s Park Oval. In other round two matches, Victoria will play EYM at the Barrackpore West Secondary School Ground and defending champions Alescon Comets will tackle FC Clarke Road at the Pierre Road Recreation Ground in Charlieville.

ROUND TWO

FIXTURES

Queen’s Park One vs Central Sports, Queen’s Park Oval

Victoria vs El Socorro Youth Movement, Barrackpore West Secondary

Alescon Comets vs FC Clarke Road United, Pierre Road Recreation Ground

Merry Boys vs PowerGen, Diego Martin Sporting Complex