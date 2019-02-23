2 cops, cop’s son quizzed on gang links

TWO police officers including the son of a senior officer, presently on pre-retirement leave, were interviewed by their colleagues in relation to alleged gang activity.

Police from the Northern Division, where the two officers are assigned, said they were called in for an interview by the Organised Crime and Intelligence Unit (OCIU). Both officers, sources said, were questioned after a report was made alleging their involvement in gang activity. The officers were summoned and went with their counterparts.

Police said they could not say if the men are still in custody or have been released.