Young blasts gang warfare at Beetham library opening

Minister of National Security Stuart Young, second from right, reads to children during the opening of the Beetham Community Library, Beetham Estate, yesterday morning, as Minister of Culture and the Arts Nyan Gadsby-Dolly looks on.

National Security Minister Stuart Young this morning slammed gang violence calling it "rubbish," as he delivered his keynote address at the opening of the Beetham Community Library, Beetham Estate.

Young urged students present to take charge of their own futures and use education as the way of rising above stereotypes. Recalling his own childhood, visiting Muslim relatives in South Trinidad, Young said there was greater need for tolerance and understanding between all religions.

"I am certain that out of the 41 constituencies in Trinidad and Tobago, the one mile radius around my constituency office, the most murders have been committed. As I sat in my office, I had people coming in to tell me that they needed to get out of where they live because of the war between Rastas and Muslims.

"It's not a war between Rastas and Muslims, this is a war between criminals and that is what they are. This rubbish between Rasta City and the Muslim gangs, citizens must see it for what it is, which is crime being committed between misguided people."

Young said children are growing up in a "very difficult time," and said while every community has criminals, there is opportunity for change and improvement within them.

He also referred to the newly opened library as a safe place and urged all residents to use it.