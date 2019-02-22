What if you were vendor?

THE EDITOR: I would be interested to see what National Carnival Commission chairman Winston “Gypsy” Peters’ response would be if he were one of the vendors waiting to get one of the Carnival booths at the Queen’s Park Savannah.

This is a “long” season as compared to previous years and the booths were always in place, decorated and open for business at least three-four weeks before Carnival weekend.

Here we are less than two weeks before Carnival and he seems to be very nonchalant about their completion. I wonder if he would be prepared to sing at the Calypso Fiesta on Saturday with a 90 per cent completed calypso?

NOBLE RAMDEWAR via e-mail