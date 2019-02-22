Tobago drivers get Machel Monday tickets

In this February 20, 2017 file photo, Calyspo Rose and Machel Montano perform at Machel Monday, Hasely Crawford Stadium

Ten drivers in Tobago were issued with Machel Monday tickets this morning in Scarborough, courtesy the I Support Our Service campaign during a speed exercise co-ordinated and supervised by Snr Supt Jeffrey George of the Tobago division.

Thirteen errant drivers were issued traffic tickets for exceeding the speeding limit.

George told Newsday the Machel Monday tickets were a reward for Tobagonians who adhered to proper road safety practices.

Last week Montano met with Police Commissioner Gary Griffith to donate 20 platinum VIP and 20 general admission tickets to his concert on February 25 in Port if Spain.