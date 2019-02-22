Phillips, George seek soca glory with Leh We Go

Jason George, left, and Darren Thomas perform their hit song, Come Leh We Go, at the I Love Soca event hosted by Barcode on Milford Road, Scarborough, on Tuesday. PHOTO BY DAVID REID

Soca singers Daren Phillips and Jason George, have their eyes set on capturing the 2019 New Tobago Soca Monarch crown next Tuesday with their rendition of Leh We Go, when the competition takes place at Club Nutts (formerly the Shade nightclub) in Bon Accord.

In an interview on Wednesday, Phillips, who hails from Bagatelle, said fans were supporting the song which was released on February 4.

“This particular song was chosen because we saw the need for more representation musically for Tobago globally to boost the tourism sector

“The message in the song is to convince and encourage persons to come to Tobago and see and enjoy our culture,” he said.

Phillips, a radio announcer by profession, began singing soca in 2016, encouraged by a fellow radio announcer to join the music industry and make a positive upliftment to others through music.

George, also a radio announcer who hails from Bon Accord, said he has always loved singing.

“I always had a passion for singing and I saw a niche market for this right here in Tobago,” he said.

This is the second time that the duo is making in into the finals of the New Tobago Soca Monarch. In 2018, they placed third with their rendition of Go Wuk Up.

For the 2019 season thus far, the two have performed at the De Kaiso Commissioners Calypso Tent, Jade Monkey’s Soca To The Bone series, Barcode’s I Love Soca series and last night’s Inter- Department Personality and Calypso competition.

Phillips said: “Encouragement for me comes from the fans and supporters who give kind words and express gratitude and satisfaction in our musical contributions.”

George is equally wowed by his fans and their support, he looks forward to the “energy and the excitement of the crowd’s response to motivate him during performances.

Both artistes are also enjoying this season’s songs both in Tobago and Trinidad.

“Iam extremely proud of the artistes in Tobago, they have really raised the bar of production, construction and execution of their music. In terms of national artistes, I’m looking out for a spectacular performance from Iwer George throughout the season,” Phillips said.

George, meanwhile, is cheering on Grenada’s soca artiste, Mr Killa (Hollis Mapp).

“I have noticed a great improvement in the lyrics and production of all the songs released thus far. “But, Mr Killa… Run With It… the reaction he gets every time he performs is really good, he commands the crown naturally,” he said.