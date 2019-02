No Carnival glass bottles

THE EDITOR: Let us have a glass bottle-free Carnival 2019 in TT. We need to avoid the hazards of broken glass. A Carnival devoid of broken glass is a safe Carnival.

Drinks in cans are lightweight and easy to transport. Drinks in cans are chilled easily and stay fresh for a long time.

Let Carnival 2019 be glass bottles-free.

My safety, your safety is our responsibility.

AV RAMPERSAD, Princes Town