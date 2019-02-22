Mistah Shak to unleash J’Ouvert Demons at Skinner Park
SIPARIA bard Selvon “Mistah Shak” Noel is promising to unleash the J’Ouvert Demons (the name of his song) at the much-anticipated Calypso Fiesta at Skinner Park today.
In this, his sixth consecutive year in the semis, Mistah Shak will be performing the catchy, hard-hitting political commentary in position number 19. He is among 40 competitors vying for a place in the finals of the competition. scheduled for February 28.
Shak will be coming up against former monarchs such as Winston “Gypsy” Peters, who will be the first on stage, Karene Asche, Michael “Sugar Aloes" Osouna, Roderick “Chuck” Gordon, Hollis “Chalkdust” Liverpool.
The calypsonians drew for positions at Kaiso House Calypso Tent at the Queens Park Savannah on Thursday.
Here is the order in which they will be appearing at the competition, which begins at noon.
Order of appearance
1. Winston “Gypsy” Peters – When Elephants Fight
2. Brian London – Who To Call
3. Heather MacIntosh – Take Over
4. Lesley Ann Ellis – Yuh Wanna Fight
5. Karen Eccles Thomas – She Still Have To Wait
6. Terri Lyons – Woman
7. Alicia Richards – Israel’s Concern
8. Robert “Mighty Trini” Elias – 101 Per cent
9. Victoria “Queen Victoria” Cooper-Rahim -Suspect Band
10. Sheldon Reid – Wey Meh Trinidad
11. Tamika Darius – Oil Cyah Spoil
12.Erphaan Alves – I Am
13. Hollis “Chalkdust” Liverpool – They Put Meh So
14. Jelanie Wells – Ah Tipping
15. Maria Bhola – False Alarm
16. Mark Eastman – Calypso Killers
17. Addelon “Banjela” Braveboy – Bring It Back
18. Karene Asche – Loco and Broco
19. Selvon “Mistah Shak” Noel – J’ouvert Demons
20. Tammico “Spicey” Moore – De Crown
21. Natasha “Sexy Suzie” Nurse – The Wrong Name
22.Devon Seale – Two Face
23. Roger “Bodyguard” Mohammed – Barefoot
24 Dexter “The Stinger” Parsons – Spanish Food
25. Kerine “Tiny” Williams-Figaro – Slipping Away
26. Darwren “Pharoah” Greenidge – Formula
27. Stacey Sobers – Make T&T Great Again
28. Joanne “Tigress” Rowley – Who Feels It Knows It
29. Kurt “The Last Bad John of Calypso” Allen – Wha Yuh Say?
30. Michael “Sugar Aloes" Osouna – Super G
31. Anthony “Allrounder” Hendrickson – Where Are The Footprints
32. Ronaldo London – Man’s Imagination
33. Allison “Warrior Empress” Bernard – The You In You
34. Jerrisha Duncan-Regis – Big Fat Zero
35. Alana Sinnette-Khan – Pressure Does Buss Pipe
36.Duane O’Connor – Respect
37. Kyle “KC” Cowie – The Bigger Picture
38. Alex “Tobago Chalkie” Gift – Travel Advisory
39. Sheldon “Sheldon Nugget” Bullen – Celebrate Them
40. Roderick “Chucky” Gordon – El Muro (The Wall)
Reserves
Shirlane Hendrickson – Post and Position
Myron “Incredible Myron B” Bruce – The Rasta In Rasta City
Reply to "Mistah Shak to unleash J’Ouvert Demons at Skinner Park"