Mistah Shak to unleash J’Ouvert Demons at Skinner Park

File photo: Selvon Noel performing at Calypso Fiesta Skinner Park, San Fernando. PHOTO BY ANIL RAMPERSAD.

SIPARIA bard Selvon “Mistah Shak” Noel is promising to unleash the J’Ouvert Demons (the name of his song) at the much-anticipated Calypso Fiesta at Skinner Park today.

In this, his sixth consecutive year in the semis, Mistah Shak will be performing the catchy, hard-hitting political commentary in position number 19. He is among 40 competitors vying for a place in the finals of the competition. scheduled for February 28.

Shak will be coming up against former monarchs such as Winston “Gypsy” Peters, who will be the first on stage, Karene Asche, Michael “Sugar Aloes" Osouna, Roderick “Chuck” Gordon, Hollis “Chalkdust” Liverpool.

The calypsonians drew for positions at Kaiso House Calypso Tent at the Queens Park Savannah on Thursday.

Here is the order in which they will be appearing at the competition, which begins at noon.

Order of appearance

1. Winston “Gypsy” Peters – When Elephants Fight

2. Brian London – Who To Call

3. Heather MacIntosh – Take Over

4. Lesley Ann Ellis – Yuh Wanna Fight

5. Karen Eccles Thomas – She Still Have To Wait

6. Terri Lyons – Woman

7. Alicia Richards – Israel’s Concern

8. Robert “Mighty Trini” Elias – 101 Per cent

9. Victoria “Queen Victoria” Cooper-Rahim -Suspect Band

10. Sheldon Reid – Wey Meh Trinidad

11. Tamika Darius – Oil Cyah Spoil

12.Erphaan Alves – I Am

13. Hollis “Chalkdust” Liverpool – They Put Meh So

14. Jelanie Wells – Ah Tipping

15. Maria Bhola – False Alarm

16. Mark Eastman – Calypso Killers

17. Addelon “Banjela” Braveboy – Bring It Back

18. Karene Asche – Loco and Broco

19. Selvon “Mistah Shak” Noel – J’ouvert Demons

20. Tammico “Spicey” Moore – De Crown

21. Natasha “Sexy Suzie” Nurse – The Wrong Name

22.Devon Seale – Two Face

23. Roger “Bodyguard” Mohammed – Barefoot

24 Dexter “The Stinger” Parsons – Spanish Food

25. Kerine “Tiny” Williams-Figaro – Slipping Away

26. Darwren “Pharoah” Greenidge – Formula

27. Stacey Sobers – Make T&T Great Again

28. Joanne “Tigress” Rowley – Who Feels It Knows It

29. Kurt “The Last Bad John of Calypso” Allen – Wha Yuh Say?

30. Michael “Sugar Aloes" Osouna – Super G

31. Anthony “Allrounder” Hendrickson – Where Are The Footprints

32. Ronaldo London – Man’s Imagination

33. Allison “Warrior Empress” Bernard – The You In You

34. Jerrisha Duncan-Regis – Big Fat Zero

35. Alana Sinnette-Khan – Pressure Does Buss Pipe

36.Duane O’Connor – Respect

37. Kyle “KC” Cowie – The Bigger Picture

38. Alex “Tobago Chalkie” Gift – Travel Advisory

39. Sheldon “Sheldon Nugget” Bullen – Celebrate Them

40. Roderick “Chucky” Gordon – El Muro (The Wall)

Reserves

Shirlane Hendrickson – Post and Position

Myron “Incredible Myron B” Bruce – The Rasta In Rasta City