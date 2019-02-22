Mayaro, Cumuto, Valencia health centres close for works

One health centre and two outreach centres in east Trinidad will be closed this weekend, according to the Eastern Regional Health Authority (ERHA).

In a Thursday evening press release, the ERHA said the Mayaro Districit Health Facility (MDHF) would be closed from 3 pm on Friday to 3 pm on Sunday to facilitate maintenance work. The authority said during the closure, accident and emergency (A&E) services would be available at the ERHA Learning Resource Centre, Mayaro.

The release added that A&E services would restart at the MDHF on Sunday at 3 pm and all other services would restart from 8 am on Monday.

In a second release on Thursday, the ERHA said the Cumuto and Valencia outreach centres would be closed from 2 pm and 3 pm respectively on Friday and all services would resume on Monday at 8 am at both centres.

The ERHA said all services normally offered at both centres can be accessed at the Sangre Grande Enhanced Health Centre on Ojoe Rd, Sangre Grande during the closures. Both centres were closed to facilitate maintenance work.

The ERHA apologised for any inconvenience caused.