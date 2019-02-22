Get pen, paper, write calypso Sando mayor tells students:

Students of TML Primary School San Fernando pose with Ken “Professor” Philmore records at an exhibition in his honor at City Hall in San Fernando on Tuesday.

SAN FERNANDO Mayor Junia Regrello is urging students to explore their creative side and get involved in the arts and culture of the country.

He challenged students to get pen and paper and write a soca song or a calypso or learn to play the steelpan. Regrello was speaking to primary school students at the San Fernando city auditorium yesterday on day two of Cultural Icons Week hosted by the San Fernando City Corporation. The corporation has mounted a display at the auditorium celebrating the life and talent of late panman Ken “Professor” Philmore who died in a car crash in September last year.

Regrello said, “Each and everyone of you here has a space in the world, and whatever you are destined to be you need to find that space.”

The mayor told the students to be innovative and harness their talents. “Somewhere in this crowd there could be the next Ken “Professor” Philmore, Machel Montano and more.” He said the young people should be taught to embrace their culture, and suggested to students that they learn to play the steelpan. He asked the students, “How many of you want to become a lawyer?”

The majority raised their hands. He then asked, “How many of you want to become doctors?” Again most of the hands were raised.

When the question “How many of you want to become a calypsonian?” was asked, none of the students raised their hands.

“How many of you would like to become steelpan arrangers?” The students looked at each other and, again, no hands went up.

Students were also shown a film in which Philmore, in several interviews, spoke about his life and success in the world of pan. Some of the schools present included St Gabriel’s Girls RC, San Fernando Boys RC, Grant Memorial Presbyterian, Mon Repos RC, San Fernando TML and San Fernando Methodist.