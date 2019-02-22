FC Ginga, Hearts of Maloney in Youth Cup final

FC GINGA will tackle Hearts of Maloney in Saturday's final of the Concept Coaching Under-14 Youth Cup at Constantine Park, Macoya. FC Ginga will be bubbling with confidence after a near flawless performance in the group stage.

The Cup final is scheduled for a 10.30 am kick-off, following the end of the third-place play-off between Iesous El Do A and Santa Cruz United, which is scheduled for 9 am.

FC Ginga, thanks to the scoring exploits of Ronaldo Rogers and Malachi Hazel, finished Group A with two wins and a draw, scoring a combined 25 goals. More impressively, they are yet to concede a goal.

They finished on seven points – the same as runners-up Iesous El Do A, who also did not concede a goal but were five shy from FC Ginga on goal-difference.

The Group A winners meet Hearts of Maloney, a team which also advanced to the final owing to a greater goal-difference to Group B runners-up Santa Cruz United.

Among the players to watch in the final are forward Ronaldo Rogers, who is the Cup's leading scorer with six goals and his team-mate Malachi Hazel, who is on four goals.

Caleb Boyce and Jervaughn Drakes also pose a threat in front of goal for FC Ginga, having scored three goals in as many matches.

Hearts of Maloney, despite seeing their defence breached with four goals in three matches, have the potential to outscore their opponents. Philip Tinto and Kemarley Pierre, with four goals each, provide the main scoring threats for the Maloney team.

A prize giving ceremony will follow the double-header.

Fixtures:

Third place play-off

Iesous El Do A vs Santa Cruz United, 9 am

Final

FC Ginga vs Hearts of Maloney, 10.30 am

Love Is The Answer (Group 1)

Teams*Pld*W*D*L*F*A*Pts

FC Ginga*3*2*1*0*25*0*7

Iesous ElDo A*3*2*1*0*20*0*7

Police YC*3*1*0*2*11*17*3

Tzion Gate FA*3*0*0*3*0*39*0

Stop The Violence (Group 2)

Teams*Pld*W*D*L*F*A*Pts

Heart of Maloney*3*2*0*1*15*4*6

Santa Cruz Utd*3*2*0*1*8*6*6

Shaka FC*3*1*1*1*5*10*4

Iesous ElDo B*3*0*1*2*2*5*1