EOC: Discrimination, racism among main issues affecting TT

Equal Opportunities Commission chairman Lynette Seebaran Suite

While fighting discrimination and inequality remains a challenge, a survey conducted by the Equal Opportunity Commission (EOC) revealed that discrimination and racism emerged first in the top ten of the most important issues facing TT.

Speaking at a panel discussion today on "Public Perception of Equality and Discrimination in TT," at the Institute of International Relations building, UWI, chairman of EOC, Lynette Seebaran Suite said the EOC National Survey on the topic provided a good resource to ensure continuity of the commission’s endeavours.

Seebaran Suite urged members of the public to access the summary document on the commission’s website at www.equal opportunity.gov.tt.

“A comparison was done between the 2011 MORI Caribbean Opinion Survey and the EOC National Survey on the Public Perception of Equality and Discrimination 2017. The Public Perception of Equality revealed that 83 per cent responded that a lot needed to be done to achieve equality.

“Nineteen per cent believed that equality was ‘extremely achievable’ and 58 per cent believed that it was ‘somewhat achievable.’”