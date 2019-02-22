Boogsie: God gave me second chance

Arranger Len “Boogsie” Sharpe with John and Robert Hadad on stage on Wednesday night at Phase II Pan Groove ‘s corporate lime at its panyard, Hamilton Holder Street in Woodbrook.

GARY CARDINEZ

Renowned arranger Len Boogsie Sharpe admitted publicly that he was a recovering drug addict and God has given him a second chance.

Boogsie thanked a very appreciative audience at Hadco Phase II Pan Groove Pan Yard on Wednesday evening. This after he was showered with praises from Robert Hadad of Hadco during the company’s annual corporate event.

Hadad said the company along with his brothers believed in Boogsie.

“We are very happy to be a part of this legend called Boogsie. He has been a beacon of strength and has turned his life around. We want to be a part of the change in Boogsie and make him stronger and stronger.

In reply an emotional Boogsie said, “I am a recovering drug addict and there is no way I am going back there.

“I want to thank Hadco for believing in me, I want to thank members of the band for being there with me, I need to thank Machel (Montano), Kees, and all the other artistes who supported me.

”It was a hard life for me and I was wasting my talent. God gave me a second chance in these three brothers. I will put this chance to good use.”

Boogsie was presented with several tokens of appreciation from band members for his sterling contribution to Phase 11 Pan Groove.

The evening also saw performances by Phase II Pan Groove, Farmer Nappy, Nadia Batson, Swappi, Skinny Fabulous and Machel Montano.