Bidaisee wants to make Hillview proud Newsday’s Star of the Week:

Hillview cricketer Navin Bidaisee scored a century on Tuesday against Presentation College.

THE 2019 Powergen Secondary Schools Cricket League (SSCL) is heading into its penultimate round and Newsday continues to shine a spotlight on the top performers each week. Defending champions Hillview are close to retaining their title and for the second time the Star of the Week will be from the El Dorado-based team. All-rounder Navin Bidaisee, with a century against Presentation College on Tuesday at Honeymoon Park, has gotten the nod for Star of the Week. We spoke briefly with Bidaisee about his knock and plans for the future.

Newsday: How difficult was the century on Tuesday?

Bidaisee: It was quite difficult because the pitch wasn't the best. It was really dusty and I had to really apply myself and be patient and not play any rash shots – just try to bat as deep as possible.

Newsday: What's it like to be on a team like Hillview with so many top players?

Bidaisee: It's good to have a lot of good players. We support each other and the spirit in the camp is good.

Newsday" What does potentially winning the SSCL title mean to you?

Bidaisee: It will mean a lot. We really do it for our staff, the principal, the coaches, managers and our friends here. It will mean a lot to them and it will mean a lot to repay them for the support they've given us.

Newsday: What short term/long term goals do you have?

Bidaisee: I just want to score some fifties and hopefully a hundred. It's my first time playing at the (TT Cricket Board) premiership level (for Comets) and hopefully I could get a call-up for (national) trials and hopefully go on to represent West Indies.

Newsday: Presentation College is always a grudge match for Hillview. Do you gear up extra to face them?

Bidaisee: Yeah, definitely. We gear up for every game, to be honest, but we have a lot of friends on 'Pres' side and it's good to have a little banter.

Newsday: Who played the biggest role in your development as a cricketer?

Bidaisee: Definitely my dad Alvin. He was my inspiration and coach. He plays cricket as well so he knows a lot about the game.

Newsday: What is your favourite format?

Bidaisee: Fifty overs because it's a mixture between T20 and the longer version.

Newsday: Why is Chanderpaul your favourite cricketer?

Bidaisee: His patience; he makes batting look so simple.

Name: Navin Bidaisee

Age: 18

Club: Comets

Batting/bowling style: Left hand bat/right hand leg break

Form: Upper Six

Favourite batsman: Shivnarine Chanderpaul

Star performance: 113 (12 fours), two for 29