7 appointed to Central Bank board

Finance Minister Colm Minister, centre, with the Central Bank board of Governor Alvin Hilaire, deputy governor Sandra Sookram, head permanent secretary of the Ministry of Finance, Vishnu Dhanpaul, and ordinary members Professor Surendra Arjoon, Richard Duncan, Lancelot Jack, Terrence Walker, Kirk Henry, Lorraine Ferguson and Kern Gardiner.

Seven people have been appointed to the board of the Central Bank. Finance Minister Colm Imbert presented the new members with their instruments of appointment yesterday, the ministry said in a release.

They are Prof Surendra Arjoon, Richard Duncan, Lancelot Jack, Terrence Walker, Kirk Henry, Lorraine Ferguson and Kern Gardiner,They have been appointed for three years, effective from the date they received their instruments.

They will join Central Bank Governor Dr Alvin Hilaire, deputy governor Sandra Sookram, and head permanent secretary of the Ministry of Finance Vishnu Dhanpaul, whose terms come to an end next year.

The new directors have been appointed in accordance with the Central Bank Act, which says the board must comprise "a governor, not more than two deputy governors and not less than six other directors, two of whom may be public service directors."

The ordinary directors should be “qualified by reason of their experience and capacity in matters relating to finance, economics, accountancy, industry, commerce, law or administration.”

Arjoon is a professor of business and professional ethics at the UWI, St Augustine. Duncan is a lawyer and former chairman of the Tourism Development Company. Jack is a Tobago businessman. Walker is the external affairs adviser to Atlantic. Henry is the CEO of iGovTT. Ferguson is a businesswoman from San Fernando, and Gardiner is an entrepreneur and billing manager at DirecTV Caribbean.