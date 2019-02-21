Zoo, Army to relocate wild cows

MELON MEAL: Watermelon eaten by marauding cattle at Orange Grove, Tacarigua.

The Zoological Association suspects there may be more than just wild cows terrorising the crops and farmers in Orange Grove.

A source from the zoo, who wished not to be named, said researchers had been on the ground assessing the area and, through footprint and faeces samples, they believed, aside from wild cows, there were also capybara (a guinea pig like animal that is about the size a small dog) and bison eating the farmers’ crops.

However, further analysis must be done to confirm this suspicion.

Last week, Newsday reported Orange Grove farmers lost an estimated $50,000 in crops as the animals gorged on patchoi, watermelon, pumpkin and corn. has been a persistent problem for five years – particularly in the dry season, as the grass the cows are accustomed to grazing dries up.

The source from the zoo said the wild cows had now turned feral and were capable of attacking people.

Zoo staff have to go into Orange Grove at night to find the animals, as they have been eating the farmers’ crops late at night or in the evening when the farmers are not around.

The zoo is working with the Army to contain the cows. Their aim is to tranquilise them and other animals and find somewhere to relocate them so they do not cause any further damage to the farmers’ crops.