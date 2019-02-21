Why bother with death sentence?

THE EDITOR: Our justice system is such an a-- with the implementation of one law for the rich and another for the poor, which is used here on a daily basis.

It is at times difficult to believe we have a justice system at all. For instance, what is the point of sentencing a murderer to death here when there is no likelihood of that murderer ever being executed.

This is now a certainty as, despite all the murders, which keep rising, the Government obviously has no intention of restoring the death penalty.

It is hell-bent on obeying the ruling of the Privy Council and keeping in the good books of the human rights organisations at the expense of the innocent lives of many of our citizens who are now living in daily fear of their lives.

GA MARQUES via e-mail