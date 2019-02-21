TT, Mexico in CONCACAF U-17 group

TT have been given automatic qualification into the final round of the CONCACAF Under 17 Men’s Championship, which serves as World Cup qualification for the 2019 FIFA Under 17 Men’s World Cup in Peru.

TT have been placed in Group E alongside defending champions Mexico, Jamaica and Bermuda.

The official draw was conducted at the Concacaf headquarters, in Miami, Florida on Tuesday.

TT takes on Bermuda on May 1, Jamaica on May 3 and Concacaf giants Mexico on May 5.

The 2019 edition of the Under-17 Championship, to be hosted at the IMG Academy campus in Bradenton, Florida, will be contested in three rounds. The first-round qualifiers will take place from March 16-24 (Groups A and C) and April 1-9 (Groups B and D). The final championship (Groups E, F, G, H and knockout stage) will take place May 1-16.

The event, which sorted the 35 participating teams into eight groups, was conducted by Concacaf head of national team competitions Carlos Fernandez.

After round-robin play, the top three finishers in each of the groups will qualify for the knockout stage, joining the four group winners of the qualification stage in the round of 16. The knockout stage of the competition will be played in its entirety in a single match elimination format, with the semifinalists automatically qualifying for the FIFA U-17 World Cup.